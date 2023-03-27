S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 403,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.29. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

