S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

