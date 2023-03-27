SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 48,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

