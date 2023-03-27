Sapphire Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $44.63 million and approximately $5,063.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.42 or 0.06332554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,282,061,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,472,615 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

