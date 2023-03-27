Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. 697,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

