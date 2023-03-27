Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after acquiring an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.09. 1,396,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,087. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.