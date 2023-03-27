Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.91. 1,506,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,896. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

