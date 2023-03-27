Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,847. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

