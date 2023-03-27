Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,511. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.