Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,735,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,204 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.