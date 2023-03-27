Scotiabank Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

