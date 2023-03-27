scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

