Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Up 287.5% in March

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,422. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

