Secret Price Hits $0.0043 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $4,950.64 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00149755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00041477 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00465031 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,878.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

