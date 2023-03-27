Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

