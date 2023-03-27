Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 277.9% in March

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 277.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.35 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

