Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Drops By 75.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 222,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.