Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Grows By 178.3%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at $349,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alvotech in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alvotech by 56.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alvotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock remained flat at $2.39 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,044. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

