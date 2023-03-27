Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 66.7%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

