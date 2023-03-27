Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 84.9%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 2.3 %

CVVUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

