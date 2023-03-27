Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 84.9%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 2.3 %
CVVUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
