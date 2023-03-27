Short Interest in China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Increases By 646.7%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDSG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
About China Dongsheng International
See Also
