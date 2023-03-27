Short Interest in China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Increases By 646.7%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDSG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

