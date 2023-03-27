Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declines By 65.3%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.