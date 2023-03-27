Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Drops By 83.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Evo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 166,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Evo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.