Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 85.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.70. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

