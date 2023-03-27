Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 85.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.70. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

