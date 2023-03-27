Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Drops By 95.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 23,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,087. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

