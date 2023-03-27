Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Rises By 669.8%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 669.8% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $70.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.17. Georg Fischer has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Georg Fischer from CHF 70 to CHF 72 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

