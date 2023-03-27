Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Decreases By 96.6%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DNB Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

