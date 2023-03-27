Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 99.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
