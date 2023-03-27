Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 99.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,458,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 247,089 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

