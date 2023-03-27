Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Drops By 71.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 28,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,856. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

