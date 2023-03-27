Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Drops By 71.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSMQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 28,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,856. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
