Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Expands By 4,133.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.