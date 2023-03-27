Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Expands By 4,133.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.29.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
