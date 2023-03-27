Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 1,316.7%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,316.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $35.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

