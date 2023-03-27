Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Grows By 1,700.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

