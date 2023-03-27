Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Increases By 260.0%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,619. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

