Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Increases By 927.5%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a growth of 927.5% from the February 28th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.8 days.
Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of LLLAF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Monday. Leo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
