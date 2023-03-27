Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Drops By 79.9%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 67,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 3,532,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,922. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

