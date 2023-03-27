Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Declines By 90.3%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.