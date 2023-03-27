Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Declines By 67.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIIIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

