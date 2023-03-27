Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Expands By 357.9%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 357.9% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 16,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,413. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

