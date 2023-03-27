Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Grows By 254.5%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 163,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,713. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
