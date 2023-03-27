Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Grows By 254.5%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 163,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,713. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

