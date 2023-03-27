Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Expands By 1,000.0%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,230. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

