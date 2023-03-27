Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Declines By 66.1%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
SGNLF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.
About Signal Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signal Gold (SGNLF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.