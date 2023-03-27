Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Declines By 66.1%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

SGNLF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

