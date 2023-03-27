Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Rises By 366.7%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $21.15 during trading hours on Monday. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132. SITC International has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

