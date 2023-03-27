Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Grows By 575.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAAF remained flat at $6.60 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
