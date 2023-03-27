Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Grows By 575.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAF remained flat at $6.60 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.