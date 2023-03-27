Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rises By 175.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.22.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

