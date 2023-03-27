Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Rises By 268.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, an increase of 268.1% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.87. 313,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,893. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 6,878,523.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

