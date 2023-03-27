Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Grows By 327.7%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 327.7% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Trading Down 19.7 %

WAVD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 273,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,918. WaveDancer has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.