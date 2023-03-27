Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Grows By 160.9%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Xilio Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

