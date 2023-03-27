SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
SI-BONE Price Performance
Shares of SIBN opened at $19.59 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
