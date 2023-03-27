Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

