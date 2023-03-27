Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

INTC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,025,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,470,730. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

